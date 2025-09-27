Celanese Corporation $CE Stock Position Increased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Celanese by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 target price on shares of Celanese and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Celanese Stock Performance

Celanese stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Celanese Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Celanese has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other news, Director Timothy Go bought 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.25 per share, with a total value of $48,053.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,193.75. The trade was a 30.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

