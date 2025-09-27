West Branch Capital LLC Sells 309 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

West Branch Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 57,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 69.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,937,881. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $464.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $623.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $476.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

