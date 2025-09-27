1834 Investment Advisors Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 77.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,332,000 after purchasing an additional 133,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $110.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.87. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

