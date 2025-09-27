First American Bank Has $3.57 Million Stake in Phillips 66 $PSX

First American Bank reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% during the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,941,723,000 after buying an additional 14,950,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,709,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $828,442,000 after acquiring an additional 682,459 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,489,000 after acquiring an additional 653,248 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,781,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,886,000 after acquiring an additional 377,132 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,103,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,197,000 after acquiring an additional 100,321 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.3%

PSX opened at $139.45 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 8,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,817.70. The trade was a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $593,055.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,300. The trade was a 10.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

