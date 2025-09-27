AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Melius Research upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $186.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.02 and a 52 week high of $198.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.39.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

