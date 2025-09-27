Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,022 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for 6.0% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $26,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $913,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.7% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $321.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.31. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $170.11 and a 1 year high of $325.36.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
