Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth $206,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Generac by 6.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 3,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Generac by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Generac by 1.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Generac from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Generac from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.11.

Generac Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE GNRC opened at $168.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.00. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.50 and a twelve month high of $203.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.26.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $906,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 552,966 shares in the company, valued at $100,202,968.86. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

