iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV Stock Holdings Decreased by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Stock Performance

IWV stock opened at $376.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.28. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $273.60 and a 52 week high of $380.18.

Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

