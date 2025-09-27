Old Port Advisors Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Old Port Advisors lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up approximately 1.3% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Corning were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its position in shares of Corning by 165.9% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 90.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Corning by 66.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in Corning by 151.7% during the first quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock opened at $79.33 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $81.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day moving average is $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%.The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLW. Wolfe Research began coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Corning from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on Corning and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 82,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $5,352,294.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 809,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,757,941.05. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $1,367,706.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 88,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,563.96. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,899 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

