Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,437 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 69.1% in the second quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 249,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 102,140 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 166.2% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 237,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,743,000 after buying an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 56.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 160,351 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,003.07. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE LYB opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1-year low of $47.55 and a 1-year high of $97.60.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.1%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 711.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

