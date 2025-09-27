Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.07 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.4% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $86.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.41. The company has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

