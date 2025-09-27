CX Institutional Has $818,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

CX Institutional cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE KMB opened at $122.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.30. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $121.02 and a one year high of $150.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.