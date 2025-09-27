Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF $FELV

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FELV. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 6,254.0% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FELV opened at $33.46 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.29.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

