Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF $DFGP Shares Bought by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFGP. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,213,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,640,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $19,871,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. now owns 1,163,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,160,000 after acquiring an additional 277,387 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,616,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,075,000 after acquiring an additional 179,321 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DFGP opened at $55.44 on Friday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.07.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

