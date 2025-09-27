Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF $DFGX Shares Sold by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 2.5% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Two West Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. acquired a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $224,000.

Get Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

DFGX stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.99 and a 1-year high of $54.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.01.

About Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.