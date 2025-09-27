Congress Asset Management Co. Grows Stake in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $21,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Duolingo by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,073,000 after acquiring an additional 261,212 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 110.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,716,000 after purchasing an additional 520,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 41,959.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,448,000 after purchasing an additional 239,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Duolingo by 23.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,640,000 after purchasing an additional 40,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. DA Davidson cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.32.

Duolingo Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $326.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.63 and a 12-month high of $544.93.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Duolingo had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.24%.The company had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,533 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total value of $833,432.99. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 122,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,178,511.36. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total transaction of $475,119.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 120,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,509,922.40. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,605,621. Corporate insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.