Insider Selling: Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Major Shareholder Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl Icahn sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $116,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,032,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,000,177.64. The trade was a 19.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $78.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $80.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.80.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 4.06%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 92.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWX shares. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Southwest Gas from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Gas

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth about $63,338,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 72.2% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,290,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth about $31,686,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 78.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 404,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 177,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 9.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,993,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,309,000 after purchasing an additional 167,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.