Marimaca Copper (ASX:MC2) Insider Timothy Petterson Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Marimaca Copper Corp (ASX:MC2 – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Petterson sold 200,000 shares of Marimaca Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$10.18, for a total value of A$2,036,200.00.
Marimaca Copper Price Performance
