James Grant Conroy Sells 39,351 Shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $5,745,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 157,153 shares in the company, valued at $22,944,338. The trade was a 20.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $151.52 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.36 and a 1 year high of $158.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 251.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

