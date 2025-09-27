T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche Sells 64,426 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $15,396,525.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 634,305,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,586,428,283.64. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $15,359,802.66.

On Thursday, September 18th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $15,409,410.68.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $15,310,838.90.

On Monday, September 15th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,452 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.65, for a total value of $15,510,373.80.

On Friday, September 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $15,568,542.90.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.08, for a total value of $16,767,187.20.

On Monday, September 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $17,003,944.80.

On Thursday, September 4th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total value of $17,665,329.60.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.44, for a total value of $17,909,769.60.

On Friday, August 29th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.23, for a total value of $17,545,903.20.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $237.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $267.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.77 and a 12 month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 807.7% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

