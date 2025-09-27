Daniel Dines Sells 122,733 Shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $1,482,614.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,718,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,756,689.52. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Dines also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UiPath alerts:

On Wednesday, September 24th, Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $1,526,798.52.

On Monday, September 22nd, Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $1,497,342.60.

On Friday, September 19th, Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $1,462,977.36.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $1,437,203.43.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $540,450.00.

On Thursday, July 31st, Daniel Dines sold 9,988 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $119,856.00.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $542,700.00.

On Monday, July 28th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $547,200.00.

On Friday, July 25th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $551,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $565,200.00.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of PATH stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. UiPath, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $15.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 407.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. UiPath had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 1.35%.The business had revenue of $361.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in UiPath in the first quarter worth approximately $3,907,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the first quarter worth approximately $11,016,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in UiPath by 3.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,562,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 56,721 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 24.8% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research upgraded UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UiPath

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.