Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Insider Ajay Singh Sells 7,014 Shares of Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) insider Ajay Singh sold 7,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $602,151.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 229,307 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,005.95. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ajay Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Ajay Singh sold 22,601 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $1,253,225.45.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $82.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.20. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $89.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.78 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,203,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,552,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,926,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,300 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1,560.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PSTG. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.06.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

