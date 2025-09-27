Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 70 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 54.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,979,000 after acquiring an additional 68,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCK opened at $760.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $479.15 and a twelve month high of $770.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $697.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $699.19.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.08%.

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,031.19. This trade represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. The trade was a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,560 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,602. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McKesson from $821.00 to $853.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on McKesson from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on McKesson from $772.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.08.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

