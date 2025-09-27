Critical Comparison: MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) vs. Perfect (NYSE:PERF)

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) and Perfect (NYSE:PERF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MongoDB and Perfect”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB $2.01 billion 12.91 -$129.07 million ($0.98) -324.91 Perfect $60.20 million 2.63 $5.02 million $0.06 31.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Perfect has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MongoDB. MongoDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perfect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

89.3% of MongoDB shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of MongoDB shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.7% of Perfect shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MongoDB and Perfect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB -3.54% -1.67% -1.24% Perfect 9.52% 4.36% 3.51%

Volatility & Risk

MongoDB has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perfect has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MongoDB and Perfect, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB 0 10 27 1 2.76 Perfect 0 0 0 0 0.00

MongoDB currently has a consensus target price of $336.83, indicating a potential upside of 5.78%. Given MongoDB’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MongoDB is more favorable than Perfect.

Summary

MongoDB beats Perfect on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It offers professional services comprising consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Perfect

Perfect Corp. is a software as a service technology company, which engages in the business of developing makeup virtual try-on solutions. Its solutions include virtual try-ons for makeup, nail art, hairstyles, beard dye and styling, eyewear, jewelry, advanced skin diagnostic technology, foundation shade finder, and interactive artificial reality makeup application tutorial platform. Its brands include Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, e.l.e., benefit, Sally Hansen, Belcorp, Decorté, NARS, Aveda, Madisonreed, kate, Sofina iP, Jillstuart, Cosnova, Beekman, Marianna, Ardell, tarte, and Coffret D’or. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, France, and Others. The company was founded by Alice H. Chang on February 13, 2015 and is headquartered in New Taipei, Taiwan.

