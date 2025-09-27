Novem Group Sells 435 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Novem Group decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Novem Group’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 119.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.34, for a total transaction of $2,443,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 40,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,338,265.26. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 14,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $914.45, for a total value of $13,268,669.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 144,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,132,538.30. This represents a 9.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,702 shares of company stock worth $55,594,820. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $887.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $826.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $707.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.23. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $954.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The company had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. William Blair raised Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective (up previously from $785.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $838.09.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

