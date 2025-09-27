Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL Shares Sold by Ascent Capital Management LLC

Ascent Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF makes up about 1.0% of Ascent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ascent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBIL. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.02. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.82 and a 12 month high of $100.30.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

