Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 5,336 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $11,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,203,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,284 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,284,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,595,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,022,000 after purchasing an additional 632,721 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,952,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,228,000 after purchasing an additional 517,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 972,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,985,000 after acquiring an additional 500,861 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.06. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $441.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.49% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

In other news, EVP Haim Chera sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,189,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

