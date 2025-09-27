Mather Group LLC. Acquires 38 Shares of Public Storage $PSA

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 310,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 228.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 43.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Public Storage from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Public Storage from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.00.

Public Storage Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $286.59 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.60 and a 1 year high of $369.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%.The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 130.86%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

