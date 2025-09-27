Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Qiagen N.V. $QGEN

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Qiagen by 8.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Qiagen by 42.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qiagen by 400.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiagen Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $43.85 on Friday. Qiagen N.V. has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Qiagen had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $533.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qiagen has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.580- EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Qiagen from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

See Also

