Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in BanColombia S.A. $CIB

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BanColombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,074 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in BanColombia were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIB. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BanColombia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,536,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BanColombia by 527.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after buying an additional 266,341 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BanColombia by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 239,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after buying an additional 153,058 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BanColombia by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,566,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,158,000 after buying an additional 56,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BanColombia by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 54,497 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of BanColombia in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of BanColombia in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised BanColombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BanColombia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.
BanColombia Stock Performance
Shares of CIB opened at $51.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. BanColombia S.A. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $53.99.
BanColombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. BanColombia had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 15.30%. Research analysts forecast that BanColombia S.A. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BanColombia Profile
Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BanColombia
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Pfizer is Locking in New Growth Through a New Acquisition
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Copper Giant Freeport Slumps but Analysts See 33% Upside
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- The BYD Opportunity: Tesla-Like Growth at a Fraction of the Price
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BanColombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BanColombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BanColombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.