TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 118 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in Crown by 2.8% in the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 34,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 19.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Crown by 20.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 199.7% during the second quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 60,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 40,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Crown in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Crown Price Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $97.14 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.98 and a 52-week high of $109.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.77. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 27.15%. Crown’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Crown has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Crown’s payout ratio is 21.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In related news, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total transaction of $846,290.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,585 shares in the company, valued at $12,617,674.05. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 13,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 449,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,109.12. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,222 shares of company stock worth $5,873,770 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

