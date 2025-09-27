StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Insider Alex Trapp Sells 4,035 Shares

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) insider Alex Trapp sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $112,980.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. This trade represents a 28.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, September 19th, Alex Trapp sold 2,873 shares of StandardAero stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $80,444.00.

On Thursday, September 18th, Alex Trapp sold 73,718 shares of StandardAero stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $2,068,527.08.

Shares of SARO stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. StandardAero, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05.

StandardAero ( NYSE:SARO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 2.37%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. StandardAero has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SARO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of StandardAero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StandardAero currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StandardAero by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of StandardAero by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StandardAero by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of StandardAero by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of StandardAero by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period.

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

