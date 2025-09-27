Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 104006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

Impala Platinum Trading Up 5.2%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Impala Platinum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.0647 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 61.0%.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

Further Reading

