Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 1720857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Buenaventura Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.29 million. Buenaventura Mining had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 38.38%. Research analysts expect that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Buenaventura Mining by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 42,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Buenaventura Mining by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Buenaventura Mining by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 213,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Buenaventura Mining by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,858,519 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,937,000 after acquiring an additional 302,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Buenaventura Mining by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 550,408 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 48,802 shares during the period.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

