Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Stock Price Down 7.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) dropped 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Approximately 7,307,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 18,210,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).
Active Energy Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of £457,000.00, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.20.
Active Energy Group (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (1.15) earnings per share for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Active Energy Group
About Active Energy Group
Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.
