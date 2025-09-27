Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Trading Down 14.9% – Time to Sell?

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 506,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 145,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Inventus Mining Stock Up 8.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of C$66.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inventus Mining

In other Inventus Mining news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 11,842,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,894,720.00. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Inventus Mining

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

