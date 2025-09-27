FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.02 and last traded at $49.91, with a volume of 25712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.91.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56.

Institutional Trading of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FJAN. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 104.1% during the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 54.8% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

