Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 4985294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

SVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Savers Value Village from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Northland Capmk upgraded Savers Value Village to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Savers Value Village from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Savers Value Village from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savers Value Village has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.75 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.14%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Savers Value Village has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.410-0.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 9,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $118,038.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melinda L. Geisser sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $181,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,175. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth $4,033,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter valued at about $765,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Savers Value Village by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 34,291 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

