Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $286.50 and last traded at $286.50, with a volume of 473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $282.00.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $1.43. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 37.53%.The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.06 million.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

