Dakota Wealth Management Buys 23,789 Shares of Chewy $CHWY

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 192.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,789 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 291,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 54,381 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 13,804.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 96,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 95,667 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CAO William G. Billings sold 20,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $716,450.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,034.48. This trade represents a 40.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $151,670.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,567.93. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,657 shares of company stock worth $2,444,311. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy Stock Up 4.5%

CHWY stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51. Chewy has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $48.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHWY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Chewy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Chewy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Chewy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.84.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

