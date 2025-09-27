MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 175,115.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,822,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,610,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,202 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,580,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,449,000 after buying an additional 1,474,068 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,403.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 765,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,031,000 after buying an additional 714,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $897,549,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,379.2% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 607,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,721,000 after acquiring an additional 566,087 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 29,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $2,898,866.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,990.50. This represents a 87.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,467.06. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $108.42.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.