Brink’s Company (The) $BCO Shares Purchased by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Brink’s comprises approximately 1.7% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.23% of Brink’s worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,525,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,403,000 after buying an additional 28,439 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,394,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,132,000 after acquiring an additional 112,180 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 7.6% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 890,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,743,000 after purchasing an additional 62,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 533,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $50,421.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,844.30. This represents a 11.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $2,380,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,434,023.60. This represents a 49.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,058 shares of company stock worth $2,946,513. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCO opened at $116.93 on Friday. Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $117.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 86.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

