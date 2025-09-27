Meredith Wealth Planning Raises Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF $DEHP

Meredith Wealth Planning raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,621,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of DEHP stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $32.06.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

