Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 119.6% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4%

CVX stock opened at $160.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

