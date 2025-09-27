Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,885 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Franklin Resources accounts for approximately 1.1% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in Franklin Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 25,972 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 39.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 3.73%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.58.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

