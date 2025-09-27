Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,857 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 108.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 431 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of BBY stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $103.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $154,901.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,332.32. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 196,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $14,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,941,472 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

