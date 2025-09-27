Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,402 Shares of American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC increased its position in American International Group by 194.5% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cfra Research raised shares of American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. William Blair raised American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

American International Group Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average of $81.81.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.