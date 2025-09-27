Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 311,535 Shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF $FDV

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,535 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.78% of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDV. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.9%

FDV stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $428.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Profile

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

