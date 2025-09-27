Kendall Capital Management Acquires 38,205 Shares of Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,205 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,690,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,464 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Gen Digital by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,067,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,126,000 after buying an additional 768,652 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Gen Digital by 37.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,358,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,456,000 after buying an additional 3,631,052 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Gen Digital by 43.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,270,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,211 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Gen Digital in the first quarter valued at about $299,562,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GEN shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Gen Digital in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Gen Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gen Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Gen Digital stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Gen Digital Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

