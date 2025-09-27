Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 562.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,057,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 376.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 50,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 111 Capital bought a new position in W.R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.R. Berkley stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.65.

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.54.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

